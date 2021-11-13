MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 602.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 27.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $39.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

AVT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

