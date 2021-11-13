MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 65.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $66.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNW. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

