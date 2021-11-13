MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Upwork by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,916 over the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

UPWK opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.04 and a beta of 1.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.