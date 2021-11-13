MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 222,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 17,523 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,213,000 after buying an additional 64,440 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 45,681 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $19.63 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.