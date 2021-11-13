MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Crane by 941.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $108.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

