MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 60.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

NYSE MSM opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.18. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.08.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.