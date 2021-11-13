MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 10,199 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,199 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NiSource by 6.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NI opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

