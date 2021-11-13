MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 10,361 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of News by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.37. News Co. has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.