MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 10,919 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,919 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

NYSE:KIM opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

