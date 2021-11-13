MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.80. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $149.86.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

