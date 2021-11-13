MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $835,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Carter’s by 19.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 40.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,239,000 after buying an additional 174,956 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $109.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average of $101.77.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

