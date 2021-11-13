MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,345,000 after purchasing an additional 251,034 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,749,000 after purchasing an additional 362,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,335,000 after purchasing an additional 88,651 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,005,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,487,000 after purchasing an additional 333,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $81.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

