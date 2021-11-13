MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,022 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.22.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ASH opened at $106.29 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.05.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

