MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,291 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $1,125,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1,817.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 98,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,749,000 after acquiring an additional 44,483 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

