MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,613 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMA. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $24,894,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Comerica by 90.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 304,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after acquiring an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 25.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,950,000 after acquiring an additional 268,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,672 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

CMA stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

