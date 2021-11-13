MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,785 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AOS opened at $82.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

