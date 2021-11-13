MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,007 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 149.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $39.96 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

