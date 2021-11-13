MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,057 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 188.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 566.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 77,157 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 31.2% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 36.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $3,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $33.59 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 122.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

