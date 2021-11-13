MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,264 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 157.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.82%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

