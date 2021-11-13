MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,107 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,037 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,983,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,806,000 after acquiring an additional 712,299 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M opened at $30.46 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on M. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

