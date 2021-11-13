MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 9,857 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fulton Financial worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

