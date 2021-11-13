MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ryder System worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 723.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 195,777 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ryder System by 20,050.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,161 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 402.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,206 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 18.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on R. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.89. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.47 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

