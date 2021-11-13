Metronome (MET) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. Metronome has a total market cap of $72.41 million and approximately $67,577.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $5.90 or 0.00009070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00072627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00074381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00097233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,399.58 or 1.00571640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,647.54 or 0.07146993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,563,019 coins and its circulating supply is 12,276,645 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

