Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 25,995 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 113,021.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,565,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

SKX opened at $47.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

