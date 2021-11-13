Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 26,744 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 121,563.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,744 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 18.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCR during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NCR by 18.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in NCR during the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NCR by 11.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.75. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. NCR’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.