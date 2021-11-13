Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 27,590 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 114,958.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after buying an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,722,000 after buying an additional 36,399 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,347,000 after buying an additional 372,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 30.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,092,000 after buying an additional 527,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,833,000 after buying an additional 103,708 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,191,167 shares of company stock worth $159,676,391. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

