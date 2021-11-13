Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 60,924 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 96,704.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,924 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Saddle Point Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of SLM opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

