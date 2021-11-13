Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 102,255.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,812 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,006,000 after buying an additional 1,530,385 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,626,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after buying an additional 559,397 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,881,000 after buying an additional 505,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after buying an additional 447,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.