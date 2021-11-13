Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 111,114.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,779 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 117.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,120,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

OGE stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

