Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 12,111 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 93,161.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in WESCO International by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

WCC opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day moving average is $111.81. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,885,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

