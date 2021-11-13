Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 20,512 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 102,560.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

NYSE:EBS opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

