Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 46,153 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 118,341.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,153 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 556,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after buying an additional 145,246 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 358,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

