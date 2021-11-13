Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 50,796 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 45,762.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,796 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in United States Steel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in United States Steel by 107.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:X opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

X has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.