Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 104,933.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $48.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

