Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 103,971.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average of $81.91. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.91 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

