Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 194,570.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,534 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,654,518,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 920,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

