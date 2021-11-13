Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 103,915.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,488 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,006,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,969,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 483,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,646,000 after acquiring an additional 332,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 230,782 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCO opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

