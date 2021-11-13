Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 115,954.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,829 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,366,000 after buying an additional 1,391,421 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $39,642,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after buying an additional 846,993 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 789,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 679,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New York Times by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after buying an additional 616,180 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYT opened at $47.90 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.79.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

