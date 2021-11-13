Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 119,705.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

