Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.23 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 114,333.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAN. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $103.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.81. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

