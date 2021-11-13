Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 111,972.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,328 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,682 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $131.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

