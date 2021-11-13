Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.25 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 114,224.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 74.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,408 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 683,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,176.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 298,946 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNV opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,580 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

