Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 112,233.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 865.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 71.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $221.42 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.72 and a 200-day moving average of $185.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

