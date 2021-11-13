Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 105,033.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 14.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NOVT opened at $164.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.01 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day moving average is $144.59.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

