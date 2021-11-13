Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.29 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 102,885.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $99,915.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,208 shares of company stock worth $3,827,165. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $124.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 0.40. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $78.24 and a one year high of $125.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.96.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

