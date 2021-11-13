Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.30 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 127,344.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,229,000 after purchasing an additional 127,919 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,131,000 after acquiring an additional 547,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 125,834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,606,000 after purchasing an additional 45,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO stock opened at $114.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Several research firms have commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

