Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 119,077.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in News were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of News by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,599,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,225,000 after buying an additional 96,084 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in News by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 365,320 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in News by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in News by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in News by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of News stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. News Co. has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.