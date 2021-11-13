Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $1.25 Million in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 464.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,889,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,928,000 after acquiring an additional 162,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 101.28 and a beta of 0.28. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 68.37% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,356,876 shares of company stock worth $46,100,354. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

