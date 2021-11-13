Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $1.27 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $143.62.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASAN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. FBN Securities began coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

