Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,170. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $182.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.16. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $187.22.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 15.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Concentrix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

